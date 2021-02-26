Posted: Feb 26, 2021 12:01 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 12:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Many utility customers across the City of Bartlesville have experienced a leak on their water service line and to help customers, relief is available to avoid high water bills.

The City’s leak adjustment program provides partial relief from when the leak occurred. In order to qualify, the leak must have occurred on the premises. The leak must have been repaired immediately upon discovery. The customer isn’t eligible if a leak adjustment has occurred in the previous year. The customer must have a good payment history and request assistance within 15 business days of the leak being fixed.

Chief Financial Officer and City Clerk Jason Muninger said in part that the City recognizes the extreme nature of the recent weather pattern and will work with customers to provide relief to help during this unprecedented event.

For more information, call the Utility Billing Department at 918-338-4224.