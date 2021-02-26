Posted: Feb 26, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

After 15 years of leadership with The Frank Phillips Foundation overseeing Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve and the Frank Phillips Home, Bob Fraser will retire as CEO of the Foundation on December 31st, 2021.

Fraser came to the Foundation in October 2006 and over the last 15 years has infused magic and financial integrity back into Woolaroc and The Frank Phillips Home.

Robert Kane, former Chairman of the Frank Phillips Foundation and the man who hired Fraser, said:

“Fraser’s arrival was a game changer for Woolaroc at a critical time... a time when the property had grown tired, the endowment was being depleted and public interest was waning. Thanks to his leadership, all of those things have changed."

Fraser stated “I have been asked over and over, are you sure you want to do this and my answer is always the same, in my heart I know that it is time. By making the decision and announcement now, it allows our Board of Trustees the necessary time to do a thorough national search for a new director and will provide us the opportunity for a smooth transition.”

Asked what have been the highlights of his career with the Foundation, Fraser said “there are so many wonderful memories. I have been blessed to be able to work with an incredible Board of Trustees that has always been supportive of our efforts. In addition to that, the employees are phenomenal. I get too much credit for all of the changes and improvements. Truly, without the talent and passion of the Woolaroc and Frank Phillips Home staff, none of what we have accomplished would have been possible. The number one highlight for me is that we have been able to achieve my primary objective: to shine a brighter light on the incredible history and legacy of Frank and Jane Phillips. I hope they would be pleased with all that we have done.”

Frank Phillips Foundation Board Chairman Merl Lindstrom said “while the board was saddened to accept Bob’s letter of retirement, we respect his decision and his opinion on the timing and the process of finding the suitable successor. Our board has created a succession plan and we intend to perform a national search for a new director and to have that person hired by late summer, early fall 2021. As the new director transitions into the role, Fraser will be available to the new director and the board through the end of the year.”

Qualifications for candidates interested in the director’s role include:

Strong finance and marketing skills;

Good public speaking ability;

Strategic long term planning skills;

5+ years of experience in a supervisory role

You are asked to send your business profile and resume’ to:

The Frank Phillips Foundation

Attn: Search Committee

PO Box 1647

Bartlesville, OK 74005

or email to: woolarocmail@frankphillips.org