Posted: Feb 26, 2021 4:40 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 4:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Beginning Monday morning, eastbound lanes on Frank Phillips Boulevard near U.S. Highway 75 in Bartlesville will be closed for approximately one month to facilitate work on the waterline reconstruction project in the area.

In a statement, Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said:

“The contractor will close the eastbound right turn lane of Frank Phillips on the west side of Highway 75 and the adjacent eastbound through lane. These lanes will be closed from Highway 75 to a point approximately 450 feet west of Highway 75, stopping just east of the entrance into the old K-Mart building. We anticipate these lanes will be closed for the next month.”

The project consists of replacing two older waterlines with a new 20-inch diameter waterline. Siemers said the majority of the alignment will be on the north side of Frank Phillips from just east of Silver Lake Road to just west of U.S. 75.

“In the vicinity of the lane closures the line crosses Frank Phillips to the south side of the road and continues east across Highway 75,” he said. “They will bore under Highway 75 to make the final connection on the east side of 75.”

The project is expected to take around 10 months to complete.