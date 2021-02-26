Posted: Feb 26, 2021 6:37 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 6:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has blocked off the southbound lanes of Highway 75 near Ochelata to investigate a fatality accident.

According to Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland, two people were believed to be walking to the Monday's Gas Station when a car struck both of them. Copeland said one person has died and the other is in serious condition.

Southbound U.S. Highway 75 traffic is being diverted onto W 2900 Road to Old Highway 75 at this time. Undersheriff Copeland said that's approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 75. He said the detour will take you south towards a Dollar General and the Walmart Distribution Center. You should be able to access Highway 75 from County Road 3000 from there.

Law enforcement asks that you avoid the area if possible. Again, both southbound lanes are closed and it's unknown when the lanes will be reopened.

We will have more information when it becomes available.