Posted: Feb 27, 2021 6:24 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 8:42 AM

Tom Davis

The 40th Annual Washington County Junior Livestock Show wraps up Saturday night with the awards presentation at 6:30pm and the Premium Sale at 7pm.

A public BBQ dinner will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27th. It costs $5 per person. The awards presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Premium Sale at 7:00 p.m.

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show is taking place at the Fairgrounds in Dewey. KRIG 104.9 will have this evening's coverage of the event. Coverage of the WCJLS will be brought to you by:

Bartlett Co-op, Arvest Bank, the Tom Mix Museum, Stride Bank, Swan Insurance, Regent Bank, South Coffeyville Stockyards, LaJuana Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, MidAmerica Farm & Ranch, Sydebotham Animal Chiropractic, BobbyQ, Coffeyville Livestock Market, Union State Bank, Bartnet IP, Reliable Electric Products, Triangle Serum, Medicalodges Dewey, Kris Rainwater - Farmers Insurance, Rainey's Custom Butchering.