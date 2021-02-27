Posted: Feb 27, 2021 8:33 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 12:02 PM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of U.S. 169 between County Roads 11 and 12 have reopened after a two vehicle accident forced the OHP to detour traffic for 4.5 hours. The detour was put in place around 8:00 a.m. There is still no report of any injuries at this time. We will have more when it becomes available. ************ ORIGINAL STORY ************

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office and others are responding to a traffic accident US 169 and State Highway 10 that took place on Saturday Morning. Please use another route to avoid the area. No word on any injuries at this time.