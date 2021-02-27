Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County

US 169 Accident Cleared in Nowata County

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of U.S. 169 between County Roads 11 and 12 have reopened after a two vehicle accident forced the OHP to detour traffic for 4.5 hours. The detour was put in place around 8:00 a.m. There is still no report of any injuries at this time. We will have more when it becomes available.

************ ORIGINAL STORY ************

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office and others are responding to a traffic accident US 169 and State Highway 10 that took place on Saturday Morning. Please use another route to avoid the area. No word on any injuries at this time.

