Posted: Feb 27, 2021 12:00 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 12:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will hear a mid-year financial report from Superintendent Vince Vincent when they meet on Monday evening.

Later in the meeting, the DPS Board of Education may approve a license agreement with OKTLE for employee evaluations for the 2021-2022 school year. The board may approve a contract with ADPC for financial software services next school year as well.

Action may be taken on the current school year audit contract and agreement letter with Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett. There may even be action to approve new and revised school policies:

DOCA - Reduction-in-Force Certified Personnel DOCB - Reduction-in-Force Support Personnel

Lastly, the DPS Board of Education may accept letters of resignation from three teachers (two elementary teachers and one middle school teacher.)

The Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. in the DPS Administration Building's McCrary Conference Room.