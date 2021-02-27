Posted: Feb 27, 2021 2:08 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2021 6:54 PM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday, February 25th, at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville featured Guest Speaker, GCRWC Member and President of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Sherri Wilt.

Wilt pointed to the recent success of Christmas in the Ville and meeting the challenges of COVID-19 as a community and as the Chamber. She also asked that those in attendence vote "yes" on the 1/4 cent BDA tax extension.

Washington County Clerk Annette Smith was also a Guest Speaker at the Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon Thursday. Making a payment at the Washington County Clerk's Office by credit card has been an option since since 2019. Smith gave us an update on the credit card option's effectiveness as well as an overview of her postion and the function of the office.

Sherri Wilt, Guest Speaker, President of Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce

Annette Smith, Guest Speaker, Washington County Clerk

