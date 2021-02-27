News
Washington County
Washington Co. Jr. Livestock Show Premium Sale
Tom Davis
A standing room only crowd took in the 2021 Washington Co. Jr. Livestock Show Premium Sale Saturday night at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as the local FFA and 4-H youngsters presented their livestock for auction.
Prior to the auction, scholarships were presented.
The George Seals Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year to a Senior 4-H member. This year's receipient is Brayden Adcock.
The Showmanship Scholarships, presented by Doenges Ford-Toyota, and Bill Phillips and Jack Browder Scholarships went to Laci Sumner, Emma Lewis and Hunter Perrier.
SALE:
- Grand Champion Steer/Samantha Graves was sold for $6500 to Patriot Auto Group
- Grand Champion Lamb/Kennedy Watson was sold for $3250 to Phillips 66
- Grand Champion Goat/Kennedy Watson was sold for $3000 to RCB Bank
- Grand Champion Hog/Ember Bell was $3000 was sold for $3000 to Patriot Auto Group and Armstrong Bank
- Res. Grand Champion Steer/Brayden Adcock was sold for $3500 to Roman's Outdoor Power, Regent Bank and KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Radio
- Res. Grand Champion Lamb/Emma Lewis, was sold for $2000 to Patriot Auto Group
- Res. Grand Champion Goat/Kennedy Watson, was sold for $1600 to Copan Truck Stop and Patriot Auto Group
- Res. Grand Champion Hog/Johnny Tilley, was sold for $3250 to So. Coffeyville Stockyards and P & K Equipment
