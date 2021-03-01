Posted: Mar 01, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 10:32 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed possibly updating the county handbook at Monday morning’s meeting. An item regarding the handbook was on the agenda. Nowata County treasuer Lynn Wesson says the handbook has not been updated since 2012 and needs to be re-considered.

A discussion around updating the procedures had been heard in previous years but ultimately a consensus could not be reached. All county officials need to approve of any changes to the county handbook.

Wesson says the current sick leave roll over policy could become costly for the county in the future if it is not addressed. An item regarding discussion and modification of the procedures could be on the agenda next week.