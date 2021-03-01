Posted: Mar 01, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 10:45 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one Osage County COVID-19 death in Monday’s situation update. This is the 50th COVID-19 death in Osage County over the last year. The report lists a man in the 65 years or older category. Also, the OSDH reported three Washington County deaths on Sunday.

Currently Washington County is listing 151 active cases in Monday’s situation update. Osage County is reporting 122 active cases. Nowata County is listing 34 active cases.

Statewide, 380 new COVID-19 cases are being reported on Monday. A total of 50 deaths were reported across the state. 528 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

