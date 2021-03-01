Posted: Mar 01, 2021 11:00 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and they got a number of things accomplished.

During citizen’s input, district one commissioner Randall Jones said even though the snow and ice storm is over, many costs are still being ensued as a lot of road equipment will need repair.

The commissioners also set a fee of 200 dollars for organizations wishing to rent out the track at Osage County Fairgrounds.

There was no action taken regarding making any further amendments to the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.

There were no utility permits signed at the meeting. Loren Vaughn sat in for district two county commissioner Steve Talburt.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.