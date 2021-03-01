Posted: Mar 01, 2021 11:03 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve an agreement between the City of Dewey and Charles Rolph regarding the 1400 Road farm lease when they meet on Monday night.

Also in the meeting, the Council may approve of the destruction of old records.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene after the Dewey City Council meeting. The DPWA may discuss utility rates. They may enter into executive session to discuss a pending investigation.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.