Posted: Mar 01, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show starts this week at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The swine show will kick things off on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, the sheep and goat show will keep things rolling.

Moving to Thursday, the heifer show will start at 2 p.m. and the steer show will follow with the beef showmanship set to take place at the same time. The super showmanship will begin at 6 p.m. and all sale changes must be turned into the office by 7 p.m. that night.

In order to participate in the livestock show, Osage County 4-H Educator Stacey Dawson says the kids have to work very long hours.

On Friday, the judging contest begins at 9 a.m. with the awards ceremony set to take place at 6:30 p.m. and the auction will be held at 7 p.m.

We will be broadcasting live on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM.