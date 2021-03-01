Posted: Mar 01, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 4:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Little Caesars Pizza in Bartlesville is relocating.

The restaurant was located within the boundary of the Eastland Shopping Center at 3925 A, E. Frank Phillips Boulevard. Little Caesars is now moving into the old Papa Murphy's down the road at 3535 Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Crews were seen installing signage at the future location for Little Caesars on Monday afternoon.