Posted: Mar 02, 2021 8:50 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 8:56 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was new Bartlesville City Vice-Mayor James Curd.

Curd explained how in Monday night's Bartlesville city council meeting the appointment of former Vice-Mayor Alan Gentges to the role of Municipal Judge came about and how the election by the council members named Curd as the new Vice-Mayor.

Gentges had resigned from the city council in February in order to apply for the job of municipal judge. The position became open following the death of Judge Stephen Canatser in December.