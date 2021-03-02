Posted: Mar 02, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Center will once again be providing a vaccination event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Nation Civic Center This will be for those who are looking for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Native Americans aged 18 and above looking for their first shot are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

You must show your CDIB card or provide proof that you are a member of Tribal Nation, but a previously established health chart with the health center isn’t required. The next phase that will occur will include vaccinations to non-Native American spouses and household members of current health center patients, along with Osage Nation employees. The hope is to vaccinate the general population, including those who aren’t part of a Tribal Nation.

The Osage Nation Civic Center is located at 1449 W. Main Street in Pawhuska. The event will be held indoors.