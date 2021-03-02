Posted: Mar 02, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 4:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board has officially opened its doors at its new location in downtown Bartlesville.

Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said they closed their offices a couple times in the afternoon last week so they could move items from the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville to the fourth floor of City Hall (pictured) across the street. House said the move will benefit the public. She said they usually run over 3,000 citizens thru their offices in three days during General Elections, so the change of location will help them better accommodate the voters and get them through the voting process smoother.

House said voting will take place on the first floor of Bartlesville City Hall in the Council Chambers. She said they'll continue to work out the details to create an efficient system.

House added that the phones and computers are online in their new location. The City of Bartlesville normally closes City Hall from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., but by state statute, House said the Election Board has to be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. She said the city is aware of the minor details that need to be ironed out in the long run.