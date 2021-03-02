Posted: Mar 02, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles gave a presentation showing crime stats around the City and how they have compared on a year-to-year basis dating back to 2018. Roles began by talking about the number of dispatch calls that have resulted in service.

Roles says one thing he was concerned about as 2020 rolled along was domestic assault incidents, but he never saw an increase in those numbers. One area he was surprised to see a rise in was car thefts, but after doing research on the subject, Roles learned why that number had risen.

Roles went on to talk about the role COVID-19 played on the number of arrests made in 2020.

Citations and warnings also decreased in 2020. Roles says this was in an effort to keep both the officers and the public safe in dealing with COVID-19.