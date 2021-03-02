Posted: Mar 02, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard an update from 911 Trust Authority chairman Jerome Gnatek on progress for re-addressing the county at Monday morning’s meeting. Gnatek said as of right now new addresses have not been assigned but will soon.

R&S Digital has already done the mapping work. The only hold up is notifying all county residents of the changes. Gnatek says the changes will largely affect those living in the rural areas of Nowata County. He says it will be an ongoing process for a while before it becomes normal.

Gnatek said he will make contact with the local post offices and make sure they will keep old addresses on file. If you have any questions about the changes you are asked to contact Jerome Gnatek at 918-991-9411.