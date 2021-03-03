Posted: Mar 03, 2021 11:16 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles / Max Gross

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture (OSDA) have located and arrested an alleged arsonist in the Ochelata area.

WCSO Deputy Virden has been working alongside the OSDA for the past two weeks. The Department of Agriculture has been investigating several fires in rural Washington County over the past several weeks.

After a lengthy investigation, a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained. On Tuesday, March 2nd, WCSO deputies arrested Dakoda Davis of Ochelata for two felony counts of 2nd Degree Arson and one felony count of Endangering Human Life During Arson. Additionally, WCSO Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the investigation yielded a confession to 19 fires in rural Washington County which included two structures.

Davis appeared in Washington County District Court on Wednesday afternoon. Bond for Davis was set at $100,000 and he is to appear for a felony status docket on Friday, March 12th.