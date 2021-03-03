Posted: Mar 03, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced last week that ConocoPhillips will be returning management duties of the Bartlesville Municipal Airport back over to the City.

City Manager Mike Bailey said that up until now, the company has either owned or operated the airport at essentially no cost to the citizens of Bartlesville for several years. The final day that ConocoPhillips will be in operation of the airport is August 15th. Bailey says they are exploring options on the best way to move forward.

Mayor Dale Copeland appreciates ConocoPhillips for everything they have done over the years and is sure a solution will be found.

Many other municipalities run airports across the country. Vice-Mayor Jim Curd pointed out that it will be an added expense for the city and a startling change, but nothing unheard of.