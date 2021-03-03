Posted: Mar 03, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 2:23 PM

After a brief jury trial Christopher Adams has been sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections after being convicted of failing to register as a sex offender. A Washington County jury needed just 15 minutes of deliberation to reach a guilty verdict.

This charge originated in January 2020. Adams was believed to be living at a residence on the 100 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. As an aggravated sexual offender Adams was required to register every 90 days. This was the fifth time he had been charged with the same offense, including once in Arkansas.

In 2001, Adams was convicted of rape, forcible sodomy and lewd proposals to child in Oklahoma County. He is due back in Washington County court for a sentencing date on April 21.