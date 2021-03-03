Posted: Mar 03, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 3:03 PM

Bartlesville Public Schools have been looking to expand their agriculture and science program. In order to do this, they are hoping to construct another building. The school has been looking at sites all across town, but recently reached out to the City about a tract of land across from Bartlesville High School in the area of 1800 S. Shawnee Ave.

This five and a half acre plot of land is in a floodplain, but Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said they would be able to proceed with construction if they so choose. This is the memorandum of understanding that Beeman has drawn up.

The school would also be responsible for cleaning up any damages incurred on Pathfinder Parkway while construction took place. Councilman Trevor Dorsey says the hope for this new building is to hold animals for FFA students.

This is all contingent upon if the school is able to get the needed funding to complete the project.