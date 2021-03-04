Posted: Mar 04, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Sparklight will be putting on an inventory donation event at 3925 E. Frank Phillips Boulevard, Suite E, in Bartlesville.

Sparklight is moving from this location and wants to donate all remaining items to Bartlesville-area non profit organizations only. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, March 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Donated items include: lobby tables and chairs, lamps, desks, desk chairs, a refrigerator, a kitchen cart, TVs, monitors, microwaves and more.

NFP organizations must present a copy of their 501C3 letter at the door to participate. Masks will be required of all individuals who enter the building. You must be able to take the items you claim during the specified event days / times. Nothing will be held and items will go on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, call Katy Watson at 417.291.3370.