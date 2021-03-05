Posted: Mar 05, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville's free yard debris collection is set for the week of Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th.

Residents may place their leaves, grass, lawn clippings and other yard debris at the curb in bags on their normal trash collection day during that week for collection by Solid Waste Department crews.

Limbs and branches will be collected as well if cut in lengths no longer than four feet and bundled. You should also note that yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers, clear or colored bags will be allowed, and collection is for private residence only; no commercial collections will be made.

There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for the collection. Yard debris will only be collected once on your normal collection day of the week. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the Red Refuse sticker attached. Residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations.

Yard refuse will be collected separately from trash. Public Works Director Keith Henry asks that you don't be alarmed if you see a truck pick up your trash but not your leaves. He said they'll come back for those.

For more information, call the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.