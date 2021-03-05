Posted: Mar 05, 2021 11:24 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

A spotted hyena found his forever home at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR).

Ten-year-old Rambo tragically lost his owner in a car accident a little over two weeks ago. The hyena had been kept as a pet for his entire life. Family members of the original owner were unable to continue caring for Rambo, so they reached out to TCWR. The organization typically rescues “big cats” (such as lions, tigers, and leopards), smaller wild felines (like bobcats and African Servals) and the occasional bear. However, when word reached them that Rambo needed a home and the tragic loss of his owner the sanctuary agreed to take in the hyena and give him a proper lifetime sanctuary.

Loading Rambo into a caged cart took time. Staff talked about the need to give him a shot so he would go down comfortably. They said Rambo would then be loaded into the cage and into the trailer so they could bring him to his new home safe and sound.

Team members made the trip back with the new animal resident Monday; upon arrival, Rambo was reluctant to leave his crate but once he was released into his all-natural grass habitat at Rescue Ridge he loved it. TCWR’s team is delighted to add the carnivorous animal to its family.

Those who wish to support one of TCWR’s most unique rescues can do so at tcwr.org/donate. The Refuge has faced damage from winter storms, as well as financial impacts from COVID-19, meaning all donations to welcome Rambo would be greatly appreciated.

A YouTube video of TCWR bringing Rambo the Hyena to his new home can be found below: