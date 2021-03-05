Posted: Mar 05, 2021 12:33 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) has announced that it'll be releasing a new LIVE UNITED newsletter every quarter to catch everyone up on what BRUW is doing.

If you would like to have the newsletter sent to your email (along with event invites), reach out to BRUW's Marketing Manager via email at katie@bartlesvilleuw.org. BRUW is also getting a signup right on their website - bartlesvilleuw.org - so stay tuned for updates on that front.