News
Local News
Posted: Mar 05, 2021 1:58 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 1:58 PM
Two Bartians Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
Garrett Giles
Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced on Friday, March 5th, the results of the March Federal Grand Jury A.
Two individuals from Bartlesville have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumptions of innocence.
Below is the information released on Friday on the following individuals:
- Caleb Logan McCabe. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. McCabe, 25, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Century Arms 7.62 x39 semi-automatic rifle, a Taurus 9 mm pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.
- David Edward Sayre Jr. Robbery in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Carjacking in Indian Country; Assault With a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country. On May 25, 2020, Sayre, 28, of Bartlesville, allegedly carjacked an individual using a firearm, and further robbed the victim of his cell phone and car key. During the incident, Sayre allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim as he ran to safety. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.
« Back to News