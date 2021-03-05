Posted: Mar 05, 2021 1:58 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced on Friday, March 5th, the results of the March Federal Grand Jury A.

Two individuals from Bartlesville have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumptions of innocence.

Below is the information released on Friday on the following individuals:

Caleb Logan McCabe . Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. McCabe, 25, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Century Arms 7.62 x39 semi-automatic rifle, a Taurus 9 mm pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.