Posted: Mar 05, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department began distributing vaccines in January and have had people come from all across the state, and even a few have visited from out of state, to get the shot. There will be another clinic held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage Nation Civic Center in Pawhuska Those who are a part of a Tribal Nation and over the age of 18 are all eligible to get the vaccine.

Dr. Ron Shaw with the Osage Nation Health Department encourages the public to come out and get vaccinated.

An established health chart with the Osage Nation Health Department isn't needed to get the vaccine.