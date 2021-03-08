Posted: Mar 08, 2021 12:31 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 12:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave a report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving a report as to how things went for the month of February. District One Commissioner Randall Jones mentioned that he had recently attended a city council meeting in Barnsdall and addressed the 18,000 dollar a month bill that the service provides.

The county currently pays 12,000 dollars of that and the cities of Barnsdall and Avant split the remaining 6,000 dollars.

McLemore added that they received 27 calls for service and that they only transported 16 patients to the hospital.