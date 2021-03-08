Posted: Mar 08, 2021 12:36 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

As the National Weather Service in Tulsa warns that fire dangers could be a concern over the next several days in northeast Oklahoma due to unseasonably warm and windy conditions, the Dewey Fire Department would ask that you use precaution.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said a high fire danger will be present from now through Wednesday. He said this danger is present because of high winds from the south, dry vegetation, and high humidity.

Dewey Fire responded to three to four grass fires over the weekend. Chief Cox said the Copan Fire Department and the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department had to assist them with the grass fires. He asked that you please refrain from any outdoor burning at this time.

Chief Cox said our area is not under a burn ban, but they ask that you take all the necessary precautions to prevent grass fires. He said that could mean being mindful if you're welding or not burning trash outdoors.

A grass fire that Dewey Fire responded to on Sunday was caused by a cigarette that was not put out properly. Chief Cox said they just want people to be caution with the weather and how it's playing out right now. He said there is a good chance for three to five inches of rain as the week comes to a close, which should help with the current fire conditions in our area.