Posted: Mar 08, 2021 1:16 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend its State of Economic Development Forum Luncheon.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville.

It costs $25 per person to attend. A table of eight costs $275 while a table of four costs $150. To attend the event virtually, it costs $15. A registration link can be found here.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, you will be seated at a table of four unless you request a reserved table of eight.