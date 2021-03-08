News
Bartlesville
State of Economic Development Luncheon Set March 30
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend its State of Economic Development Forum Luncheon.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville.
It costs $25 per person to attend. A table of eight costs $275 while a table of four costs $150. To attend the event virtually, it costs $15. A registration link can be found here.
The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, you will be seated at a table of four unless you request a reserved table of eight.
