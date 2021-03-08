Posted: Mar 08, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Chief Deputy for Osage County, Loren Vaughn was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting talking about a task force that the district attorney had been hoping to form for the last couple of years. This task force would be responsible for working major crimes such as homicides, sexual assaults and kidnappings.

This task force would coordinate together with agencies in District 10, which consists of Osage and Pawnee County. Ideally, the Osage Nation Police Department will work in conjunction with the Pawnee Police Department and they would work alongside the Osage County Sheriff’s Office to solve the crime.

The district attorney’s office will take the lead in working the task force, but Vaughn said one area the commissioners will have to play a role is liability concerns.

The commissioners approved of the task force, allowing the agencies to move forward with the process.