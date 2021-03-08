Posted: Mar 08, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a letter from Michael Leslie Morris regarding retention of his Peace Officer status.

Washington County Sheriff Owen told the Commissioners that the requests are traditionally filed by any deputy law enforcement officer of Washington County as they leave their service to the County after a period of 10 or more years. Sheriff Owen said it allows the officer to retain their issued firearm. He said its kind of a going away gift to the officer that they can keep until they're no longer of this world.

The approved request also allows Morris the ability to apply for a Retired Peace Officer Certification which will allow him to carry his firearm as a retired, CLEET Certified police officer. Sheriff Owen said Morris has met all statutory requirements and policy requirements.

The Washington County Commissioners would also approve a bid for Washington County Emergency Management's (WCEM) one or more custom command / communications trailer with tandem spread axle configuration on torsion axles. WCEM Director Kary Cox said they reviewed the two bids that were opened last week. He asked that the Commissioners approve the bid from R&M Race Trailers out of Guthrie.

From there the Washington County Commissioners approved a detention services agreement with Sac and Fox Nation for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. Sheriff Owen said the agreement is for standard holding services at a rate of $23 per day. He told the Commissioners that the price was good for the services offered.

A request for refund of road bore deposit utility permit 20-09 for Rural Water District Three was approved in the meeting as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, March 15th, at 9:30 a.m. They'll meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.