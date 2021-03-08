Posted: Mar 08, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 2:22 PM

During the snow and ice storm two weeks ago, the fire suppression system inside the Osage County Youth Services Building busted and flooded the children’s homeless shelter. Executive Director of Youth Services for Osage County, Amanda Howerton says they are still in the process of getting the building renovated. In the meantime, Howerton came to the commissioners looking for help.

Howerton is requesting at least four office spaces from county buildings. District One Commissioner Randall Jones explained that they would like to help, but there isn’t much space available at the moment.

Loren Vaughn with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office did say his department may be able to assist Howerton and the Youth Services Program during this time.