Posted: Mar 08, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A Talala man who knowingly wrote counterfeit checks to purchase vehicles at dealerships in Tulsa, Sand Springs, and Collinsville was sentenced in federal court.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said:

“Scotty Belcher passed off a series of counterfeit checks, totaling $159,490, to Oklahoma businesses for the purchase of multiple vehicles and equipment. Thanks to the hard work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles McLoughlin, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and the Tulsa, Sand Springs and Collinsville Police Departments, this fraudster and counterfeit check writer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Scotty Lee Belcher, 31, also known as “Native,” to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Frizzell further ordered the defendant to pay $2,541.40 to Synergy Motor Works of Tulsa for safety equipment as well as damage costs to two of the motorcycles obtained with counterfeit checks. By the close of April, the Court will also determine the final restitution amount to be paid to Kent’s Custom Cars of Collinsville. The other dealerships recovered their vehicles with no financial losses.

Belcher previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing and uttering a forged security in the amount of $37, 800 for the purchase of motorcycles at a Tulsa dealership, and to counterfeit forfeiture.

In his written plea agreement, Belcher admitted to fraudulently purchasing four motorcycles, safety equipment, and requested modifications from a dealership in Tulsa. On Aug. 21, 2020, he made payments using three counterfeit checks in the amounts of $37,800, $31, 800 and $2, 240. Belcher told the dealership that the funds came from a trust. The dealership contacted Wells Fargo to confirm the check was on an active account, and Belcher provided the information needed to ensure the purchase went forward. He then signed for the motorcycles and left with three along with the safety equipment. In his statement, Belcher explained that he knew the checks were counterfeit and that his intent was to fool the dealership into believing the checks were legitimate. Belcher also acknowledged that he committed further crimes at three other dealerships.

While Belcher was on bond for writing counterfeit checks at two dealerships in 2019, he purchased two other vehicles at dealerships using separate counterfeit checks on Dec. 9, 2019. After he purchased a 2014 Chevrolet pickup and drove off the lot, the owner of the dealership realized the check was no good and reported the crime to the Tulsa Police Department. Later the vehicle was spotted in traffic by a dealership employee. Tulsa Police responded but lost Belcher. He was located by air in the department’s helicopter, and officers were directed to the defendant’s final location at the Osage Casino in Sand Springs, where he was arrested after being pursued by police canine units.

The U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Tulsa Police Department, Sand Springs Police Department, and Collinsville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. McLoughlin prosecuted the case.