Posted: Mar 08, 2021 3:34 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Christi McNeil with the Osage County Housing Authority presented their 2020 audit report findings to the commissioners on Monday morning and had good things to share with the board. McNeil was able to report that revenue had increased over 600,000 dollars from 2019 to 2020. Expenses have stayed relatively flat between the two years.

The Housing Authority had a new firm conducting the audit this year. As a result, McNeil says they were very thorough in reviewing things.

As a whole, McNeil says the report shows that the Housing Authority received a clean audit.

The Osage County Housing Authority has 129 housing units in Pawhuska and 151 housing units across the rest of Osage County. Occupancy rates are hovering around 96 percent. Ten years ago, that number was around 90 percent.