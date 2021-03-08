Posted: Mar 08, 2021 3:42 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 3:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while at the controls of a semi-truck. Richard King appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a DUI charge.

According to an affidavit, on Friday night a report came in about a possibly intoxicated semi driver near Adams Boulevard and Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville. A different report came in about King driving erratically near Ocheleta.

King did not immediately slow the vehicle when officers attempted to make a traffic stop. He eventually stopped the truck near Adams Road. He immediately got out and began walking quickly towards the patrol car. Officers immediately put him in handcuffs. He claimed someone threatened him at a truck stop in Ocheleta.

Officers found an empty beer can on the floorboard in the cab of the truck. Bond was set at $5,000. King has a 2008 conviction for child sexual abuse in Washington County on his record.