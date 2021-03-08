Posted: Mar 08, 2021 5:50 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2021 5:50 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Justin Turney was sworn in as a new board member, replacing Mike Tolson. Turney defeated Shannon Shaw Duty and Lyndell R. Malone to take that seat. Here is Turney taking the oath of office.

Superintendent David Cash was sure to thank Tolson for his time while serving on the Board.

Scott Laird will remain as Board President and Thomas Boone will serve as Vice-President.