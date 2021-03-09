Posted: Mar 09, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

Effective immediately, the Osage Nation Health Department is changing its COVID-19 vaccination criteria. Native Americans aged 18 and older; along with Non-Native American household members of Osage Tribal Members, Osage Nation Employees and patients of the Osage Nation Health Department are all eligible. If included in either of the above-mentioned groups, then Non-Native Americans residing in your home are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To show that you and your family members qualify, bring some form of verification to the Osage Nation Civic Center such as a CDIB Card, Tribal membership card or PRC Card. The Osage Nation Health Department no longer requires you to have an established health chart.

The Osage Nation Health Department hopes to provide vaccination shots to anyone who wants one in the near future. For further information, call 918-287-0076. Hours of operation are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.