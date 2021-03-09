Posted: Mar 09, 2021 11:49 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 11:49 AM

Ty Loftis

Vaccine eligibility has now been opened up to Phase 3 priority groups across the state of Oklahoma. Essential workers, those working in the restaurant industry, retail stores, professional services, construction, energy, finance and manufacturing department are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those working in education and students over the age of 18 also qualify.

Deputy Health Commissioner for the State of Oklahoma, Keith Reed estimates that all but 500,000 Oklahomans will be qualified to receive the vaccine. Health Commissioner Lance Frye had this to say:

“We want to have a very aggressive vaccination program up until summer. We want to get everybody vaccinated by summer.”

Health officials have recently announced they plan to role out a Spanish version of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine portal.