Posted: Mar 09, 2021 12:21 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) County Certification Maps and County Action Reports for District One of Washington County were approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said ODOT publishes their map of the roads that they drive in Washington County for purposes of payment to the County in order to maintain those roads. He said this is an annual process that Washington County hasn't done for a couple of years.

ODOT is asking Washington County's Commissioners to look over the map and clean it up. Commissioner Antle said it's their responsibility to let ODOT know what roads Washington County should and shouldn't be paid for based on their findings. He said it's a great opportunity for them to make sure that Washington County is getting all the funding they can get from the State of Oklahoma.

Commissioner Antle said he located 23 issues in his district alone. He said he completed all the action reports that were required for each issue.

The ODOT County Certification Maps and County Action Reports for District Two are complete. That will appear as an action item in next Monday's Washington County Commissioners' meeting.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he'll try to get the item complete for District Three so it can appear on next week's agenda as well.