Posted: Mar 09, 2021 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court for a second consecutive day answering to a domestic abuse charge. Virgil Gibson Jr. was formally charged on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse. A bond was set at $10,000 during Monday’s court appearance while information was still being gathered.

According to an affidavit, a round 4 a.m. on Saturday March 6 officers were dispatched to a residence on Highway 123 in Bartlesville. The victim claims that Gibson showed up at the home around 2:30 a.m. and she believed he was intoxicated. Gibson allegedly began a verbal altercation and then head-butted the victim in the face.

The victim had dried blood on her face when police arrived. She claims that Gibson also shut off the power to the residence. Officers found a breaker box which had several switches flipped. Gibson was not at the home when officers arrived but he was later apprehended by police.

Gibson is due back in court on March 26. There is no contact provision attached to the bond. The victim refused an offer for a protective order.