Posted: Mar 09, 2021 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska students recently completed their Measure of Academic Progress Test, or MAP Test for the spring semester. The nice thing about MAP testing is it can compare a student in fifth grade reading at a third grade level to other students that fit that category nationwide. The same goes for an eighth grader reading at a college level. At Monday evening's school board meeting, Superintendent David Cash shared what the results show.

Cash commended the elementary school and junior high for the work they are doing, as they are seeing the best MAP scores since they began the testing. At the high school level, they saw improvements in every area but English.

Cash added that scoring is lower in students who have been doing virtual learning for the past year. This is the third year Pawhuska has used MAP Testing.