Posted: Mar 09, 2021 8:52 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 8:52 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s City Council meeting in Pawhuska, council members received an update regarding the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.” Location Manager Mike Fantasia informed the public that they would be re-creating a temporary train station with 1,250 feet of track, filming will be taking place near the Osage Nation Headquarters and filming is also set to take place at the First Christian Church of Pawhuska.

What Fantasia wanted to touch on the most is what his crews would be doing along Kihekah Ave., as Fantasia says it will be the largest set he has worked on in several decades.

Film crews will be turning Kihekah Ave. into a dirt street to fit the times of the 1920s. One thing that council member Steve Tolson is concerned about is water and how it will drain off into the sewer system. Fantasia says this is something they are looking into.

Fantasia expects filming to last from mid-May to early June along Kihekah Ave. depending upon the weather. He says some of those days, filming will be in specific locations, while other days they will be out on the streets.