Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles / Preston Willis

At Monday night's school board meeting, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) awarded a grant to the Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) Agriculture Education Program for $45,500. The funds, consisting of donations from local companies, individuals, and grants received by BPSF over the past year and a half, will support the growth of BPS's new program.

In August 2019, BPS started an Agriculture Education program to expand opportunities for its students. Interest in the program among students over the past year has fueled a plan for its growth.

BPS Ag teachers, Marty Jones and Cameron Dale, have a vision for that growth. They intend to increase course offerings and invest in key infrastructure with the goal of making Bartlesville’s program one of the top in the state, and preparing students for success in agriculture and STEM-related fields.

With the support of key contributors, including Paul and Pam Crawford, Truity Education Foundation, Arvest Bank, Jon and Jamie Beckloff, Phillips 66, ABB, and Dr. Stephanie Curtis, BPSF recently raised $45,500 for the AgEd program. Funds will be used to purchase equipment for chickens and rabbits for student projects, ag-related technology, and a plasma cutter, which will provide hands-on learning opportunities for students to apply to both the AgEd and STEM fields due to its versatile cutting abilities.

Mr. Jones expressed his gratitude and optimism, explaining that “this partnership will allow our program to grow and develop young leaders and entrepreneurs at Bartlesville Public Schools. The donation will provide a number of emerging technologies to expose our students to cutting-edge equipment and precision agriculture. Our vision is rooted in preparing our students for life beyond high school. We hope our students will use the tools and technology to learn, grow, and positively impact our community. We appreciate the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, Blair Ellis, and the donors who are making dreams come alive in our Bartlesville Agricultural Education Program.”

Such an initiative is just one of the many things BPSF has done to expand and improve the opportunities available for Bartlesville students and teachers. Every year, BPSF funds approximately $50,000 in teacher grants, and in the past four years, BPSF has funded multiple major initiatives, including $300,000 for Elementary STEM and over $65,000 for PPE to safely reopen our schools in August of 2020.

Community members are encouraged to contact Blair Ellis, the executive director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, for more information on how they can support BPSF programs. Her email is ellisb@bps-ok.org and her phone is (918) 336-8600 ext. 3523. Supporters can also directly donate at the Foundation’s website, bpsfoundation.org.

Written for the BPS Foundation by high school intern, Preston Willis.