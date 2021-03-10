Posted: Mar 10, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be holding an ACT Prep Workshop for Osage and JOM students on Wednesday, March 17th. This is for students in sixth grade and up.

The online webinar focuses on preparing students for college, financial literacy and will provide students with a practice test. Door prizes are available for those who register.

To register, call Avis Ballard or Chelsea Christian at 918-287-5300. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.