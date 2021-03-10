Posted: Mar 10, 2021 1:11 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting in Pawhuska, EMS Director Kenneth Freeman approached the Board about the possibility of raising the rate for what the City charges for its ambulance service.

When Freeman first started a year ago, the ambulance service was bringing in 4,400 dollars a month through the optional plan the City currently offers. It was costing them a half million dollars a year to run the ambulance service.

The subscription plan costs Pawhuska residents four dollars a month. Bartlesville residents pay a one-time fee of 76 dollars a year, while Hominy and Nowata residents pay ten dollars a month. Freeman met with a local focus group to see what they thought would be best for Pawhuska residents.

Council members opted to table the agenda item so that they could see a written proposal. If the council is to approve this, Freeman asks that this go into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year.