Posted: Mar 10, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

One thing that the Osage Nation has been working on is attempting to bring free wi-fi to downtown Pawhuska. The service will be called, “Osage Connect,” and a pamphlet is being circulated explaining how it will work. Strategic Planning Analyst with the Osage Nation, Susan Bayro says it won't cover everyone downtown once they first launch, but she is excited they are finally able to set up the program in the near future.

The funding is being covered from COVID-19 relief monies that the Osage Nation is receiving.